The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.94. 4,515,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,583. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

