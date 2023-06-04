The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 582,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $103,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

