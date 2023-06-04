The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $97,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

