The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 109,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $91,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $117.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

