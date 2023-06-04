The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Boeing worth $86,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.02. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BA. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.