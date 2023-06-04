The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $111.06 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,614 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $111,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

