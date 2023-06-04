The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,069 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $70,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

