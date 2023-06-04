The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Shares of SHW opened at $240.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $278.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

