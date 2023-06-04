The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $90.77. 14,350,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,607,693. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

