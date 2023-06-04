Tigress Financial Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $282.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.83.
Caterpillar Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
