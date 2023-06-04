Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) versus Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Critical Comparison

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 17.72% 15.51% 0.82% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.08% 7.94% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.22 $13.54 billion $5.96 9.86 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.81 $109.00 million $809.87 6.70

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 6 0 2.86 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus target price of $100.57, indicating a potential upside of 71.13%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Risk and Volatility

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products, and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

