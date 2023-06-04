Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tronox comprises 2.0% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 184.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 156,971 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Tronox by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 255.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 1,836,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.