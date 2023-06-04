Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 88,212 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 88,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

