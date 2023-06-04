Twin Tree Management LP Invests $10.30 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,603,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

Shares of C opened at $46.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.