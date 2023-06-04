UBS Group Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $45.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

