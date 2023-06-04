UBS Group Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of OKTA opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,081,000 after acquiring an additional 407,690 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

