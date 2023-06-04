UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $359.13.

IT opened at $345.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.13. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $3,838,908. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

