UBS Group Lowers Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$7.50

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.81.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE CVO opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.82 and a 12-month high of C$9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.26.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

