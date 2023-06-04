UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of UDR opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 137.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.