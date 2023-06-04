United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

