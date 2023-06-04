USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,570 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.