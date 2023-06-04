USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,200 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $274.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

