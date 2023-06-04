USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.