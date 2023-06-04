USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.