USS Investment Management Ltd Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

