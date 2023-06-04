USS Investment Management Ltd Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $512.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.46 and a 200-day moving average of $492.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

