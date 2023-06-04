USS Investment Management Ltd Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,498 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

