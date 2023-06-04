USS Investment Management Ltd Has $9.28 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

