USS Investment Management Ltd Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

