USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,434 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

