USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 35,700 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

