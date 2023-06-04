USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,933 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $312.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $317.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.