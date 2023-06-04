UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

