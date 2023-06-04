Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 311.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.