Verge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,202.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00352499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00549091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00067312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00428484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,675,638 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,675,644 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

