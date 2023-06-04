Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.44 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,061.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00352261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00549806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00423358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,894,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

