Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Holdings Decreased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $8,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.