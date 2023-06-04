Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Financial Contrast

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitesse Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Vitesse Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy N/A N/A N/A Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.32 $118.90 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Vitesse Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc. is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

