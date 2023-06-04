VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $138.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

VMware stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

