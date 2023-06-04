Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.63 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 210.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.01.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.