Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.63 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 210.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.01.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
