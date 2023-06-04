VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 74.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 302,702 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.