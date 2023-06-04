VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.
VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
VTEX Stock Performance
Shares of VTEX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.48.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
