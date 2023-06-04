Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Waterdrop Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE WDH opened at $2.34 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

