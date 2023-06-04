Wealth Alliance Acquires 6,162 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 34,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Pfizer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 21,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 119,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.36. 22,736,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

