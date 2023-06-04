Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 870.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,319,618 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

