Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

