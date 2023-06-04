Wealth Alliance Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.21. The stock had a trading volume of 605,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,898. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

