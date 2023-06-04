Wealth Alliance Has $1.61 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

