Wealth Alliance Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,759. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

