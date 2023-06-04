Wealth Alliance Has $11.66 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,648. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

