Wealth Alliance Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 3,319,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,871,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after buying an additional 227,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 512,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 115,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

